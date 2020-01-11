Road condition

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 11, as of 10:15, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that Vardenyats Pass is closed for trucks.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass for trucks.

Sisian-Goris and Goris-Kapan highways are partly covered with clear ice.

The Georgian side informs that Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires.



Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan