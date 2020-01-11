Road condition
11:26, 11 January, 2020
YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 11, as of 10:15, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.
The ministry told Armenpress that Vardenyats Pass is closed for trucks.
Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass for trucks.
Sisian-Goris and Goris-Kapan highways are partly covered with clear ice.
The Georgian side informs that Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
Drivers are urged to use winter tires.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
Print | Հայերեն | На русском | AMP Version