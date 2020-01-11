Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 January

Road condition

Road condition

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 11, as of 10:15, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that Vardenyats Pass is closed for trucks.

Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass for trucks.

Sisian-Goris and Goris-Kapan highways are partly covered with clear ice.

The Georgian side informs that Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration