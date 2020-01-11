LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-01-20

LONDON, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.44% to $1798.00, copper price up by 0.15% to $6184.00, lead price up by 0.68% to $1938.50, nickel price up by 1.73% to $14140.00, tin price up by 1.77% to $17275.00, zinc price down by 0.65% to $2370.50, molybdenum price up by 1.04% to $21385.00, cobalt price down by 1.49% to $33000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.