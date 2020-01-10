Record low casualties occur in Armenian Army in 2019 - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Record low casualties have occurred in Armenian Army in 2019, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

“The life of any citizen of Armenia is beyond price and the losses can never be assuaged. But since the any casualty occurring in the army causes double pain and grief, I want to share the following information. Record low casualties have occurred in Armenian Army in 2019 (for any reason). This means that our army has never suffered fewer losses than in 2019. God bless our soldiers”, the PM wrote.

