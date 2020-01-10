Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 January

Khoren Hovhannisyan awarded with FFA Highest Award Order

Khoren Hovhannisyan awarded with FFA Highest Award Order

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Renowned Armenian football player Khoren Hovhannisyan has been awarded with the Highest Award Order of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) on the occasion of his 65th jubilee, the FFA said.

FFA President Armen Melikbekyan handed over the FFA Highest Award Order to the legendary footballer for his great contribution to the Armenian football.

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration