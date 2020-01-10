Khoren Hovhannisyan awarded with FFA Highest Award Order
YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Renowned Armenian football player Khoren Hovhannisyan has been awarded with the Highest Award Order of the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) on the occasion of his 65th jubilee, the FFA said.
FFA President Armen Melikbekyan handed over the FFA Highest Award Order to the legendary footballer for his great contribution to the Armenian football.
