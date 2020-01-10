Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-01-20

YEREVAN, 10 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 january, USD exchange rate stood at 479.62 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 532.33 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.84 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 624.85 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 24239.69 drams. Silver price stood at 284.04 drams. Platinum price stood at 14988.38 drams.