IRNA: Representatives of aviation investigation agencies of US, Canada, France heading to Iran

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Representatives of US, Canadian and French aviation investigation agencies are heading to Iran to attend meetings of the Iran Civil Aviation Organization and Iran Air Accidents Commission for analyzing the black box of the crashed Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752, IRNA reports.

The conditions of the black boxes will be evaluated today, the report said.

The Ukrainian delegation also agreed to evaluate the black box today in Mehrabad Airport in Tehran.

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) flight PS752 crashed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board.

