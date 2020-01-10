Passenger flow increased 6% in Armenia’s airports in December 2019

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. In December 2019 two airports of the Republic of Armenia served 238,066 people in total, thus exceeding the indicator of the same month of 2018 by 6%, Armenia International Airports CJSC told Armenpress.

As compared to December 2018, a 6% increase in passenger flow was observed at “Zvartnots” International Airport of Yerevan in the 12th month of 2019. In December 2019 “Zvartnots” served 226,786 passengers against 213,953 of the past December.

As for “Shirak” Airport of Gyumri, in December 2019 it served 11,280 passengers, while this indicator was 10,535 in December 2018. Thus, there has been a 7.1 % increase.

Number of passengers in December 2018 Number of passengers in December 2019 Difference in %s Zvartnots 213,953 226,786 6% Shirak 10,535 11,280 7.1% TOTAL 224,488 238,066 6%

In December 2019 passenger flow at two of airports of Armenia was 3,169,144 people, which exceeds the indicator of the same period of the previous year by 10.9 %.

In January-December 2019, at “Zvartnots” and “Shirak” airports there has also been recorded an increase of 13.7% in the number of takeoff-landings, as compared to the same period of the previous year.



