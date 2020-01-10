Zelensky doesn’t rule out the version that missile downed Ukrainian aircraft in Iran

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The version stating that a missile downed a Ukrainian Boeing in Iran has neither been ruled out nor corroborated yet, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said, reports TASS.

"The missile strike on the plane is not ruled out but it has not been confirmed as yet either," he said via his Telegram channel.

The president underlined that in light of the latest statements of leaders published in media outlets Kiev is calling on all its international partners, primarily the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, to submit data and evidence regarding the tragedy to the commission investigating its causes.

Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 travelling from Tehran to Kiev went down near the Iranian capital shortly after takeoff from the Imam Khomeini International Airport. All people onboard, 167 passengers and 9 crewmembers, were killed. Most victims were Canadian and Iranian citizens.