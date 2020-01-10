Authorities investigate “human factor” behind bizarre vibrations in shopping center

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Authorities said they believe the unusual vibrations that shook a part of a shopping mall in Yerevan on January 9 were caused by human factor.

Ministry of Emergency Situations spokesperson Edmon Zargaryan told ARMENPRESS their specialists have installed special equipment in the building to monitor the situation and reveal the cause.

“At this moment we can definitely rule out the earthquake version”, he said.

“Most probably the shaking happened because of human factor”, he said, adding that they are investigating.

“It is possible that heavy equipment or construction nearby caused it”.

In the evening of January 9, security personnel of Dalma Garden Mall shopping center in Yerevan evacuated visitors when a part of the 2nd floor began shaking and vibrating. The vibrations lasted about 30 minutes. No injuries were reported. At some point there were reports that the visitors were panicking and fled the area fearing an earthquake, prompting emergency authorities to officially refute that any earthquake has taken place.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan