Iraqi airline cancels January 12 Erbil-Yerevan flight

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. UR Airlines has cancelled its scheduled January 12 Erbil-Yerevan roundtrip flight, the Civil Aviation Committee of Armenia said.

It did not provide further details but said the flight was cancelled at the Iraqi airline’s initiative.

The Civil Aviation Committee said they continue monitoring the situation.

Major global airlines canceled Iran and Iraq flights on Wednesday and re-routed others away from both countries’ airspace, following an Iranian missile strike on United States-led forces in Iraq.

Germany’s Lufthansa, Dubai-based Emirates and low-cost flydubai were among airlines that canceled flights, as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration barred American carriers from the area. But several other carriers continue operations

However, Armenia Airways does not intend to suspend or delay its Yerevan-Tehran flights, the airline’s CEO Arlen Davudyan told ARMENPRESS earlier.

The Civil Aviation Committee noted that the Armenia Airways Yerevan-Tehran January 10 flight will be operated as scheduled.

