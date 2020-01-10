Artsakh defense minister visits military unit

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Artsakh, Defense Army commander, Lieutenant-General Karen Abrahamyan visited on January 9 one of the military units located in the south-eastern section of the Republic where he participated in the opening ceremony of a barrack of one of the artillery units, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

The minister once again congratulated the servicemen on New Year and Christmas holidays and stated that the works aimed at improving the service conditions of soldiers will continue with a large scale.

At the end of the ceremony the Defense Army commander gave respective instructions to the commanding staff on upcoming actions.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



