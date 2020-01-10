LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-01-20

LONDON, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1806.00, copper price stood at $6175.00, lead price stood at $1925.50, nickel price stood at $13900.00, tin price stood at $16975.00, zinc price stood at $2386.00, molybdenum price up by 0.52% to $21164.00, cobalt price up by 4.69% to $33500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.