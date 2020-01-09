NK conflict settlement to be among priorities of Albania’s OSCE Chairmanship in 2020

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict will have an important place in the OSCE during Albania’s OSCE Chairmanship in 2020, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Albania’s Prime Minister and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Edi Rama announced, presenting Albania’s 2020 priorities to the Permanent Council.

In his speech named “Implementing our commitments together” Edi Rama highlighted the deepening of dialogue, stressed the importance of sense of responsibility and joint political views shared by the 57 participating States.

“Conflict resolution efforts such as those of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Geneva International Discussions and related mechanisms, and the Transdniestrian Settlement Process will also be high on the Chairmanship’s agenda”, ARMENPRESS reports Rama as saying.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan