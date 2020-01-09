Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 January

Yerevan’s museums hosted over 14,000 visitors during New Year holidays

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Several museums in Yerevan operated during New Year holidays as a result of which they hosted a total of 14.662 visitors, including tourists, the ministry of education, science, culture and sport told Armenpress.

The following museums operated from December 31 to January 7: Museum after Yeghishe Charents, Martiros Saryan House-Museum, Komitas Museum-Institute, museums after Hovhannes Tumanyan, Sergei Parajanov, Yervand Kochar, History Museum of Armenia, National Gallery and the museum of Russian art.

