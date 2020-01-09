Armenia ready for any scenario, says Security Council chief

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan says he believes the US-Iran tensions are heading for de-escalation.

“We hope there will be a general calm in the coming days”, he told reporters after the Cabinet meeting.

“Of course, we are always ready for the worst, overall I can say that we have implemented massive work during both the Syrian and Iranian crises. We can say that our institutional capabilities have increased, we have been able to develop both an evacuation plan and a crisis reaction plan, which I believe is a very important progress for our administration system. To some extent, our institutional capacities have become stronger from these two crises, and we better know what we are going to do,” he said.

“We are ready for any option to help for the conflict to be maximally mitigated”.

He reiterated that the country is ready for all scenarios and he also dismissed economic security concerns.

He said they want the conflict to be settled as soon as possible.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan