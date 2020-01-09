Armenia raises baby bonuses, child benefits

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia has raised the amounts of baby bonuses and child benefits with the purpose of improving the demographic situation.

Under previous regulations, the baby bonus for the first child was 50,000 drams, and 150,000 drams for the second child.

By the new amendments, the baby bonus for both the first and second child will be 300,000 drams. The decision will come into effect from July 2020.

The Cabinet also approved another decision on also raising the child benefits for children up to 2 years of age. The amount has been increased from 18,000 drams per month to 26,500.

The regulation covering the benefits envisages doubling the amount for rural areas in the event of the mother being employed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan