Staffer in trouble after PM himself sees cigarette littering

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. A government staffer has thrown a cigarette butt in the street after having a smoke outside the government building, moreover Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan personally saw it from the window. “I know what I am going to do”, the PM said at the Cabinet meeting.

“But when a passerby sees it, what are they going to do? They too must have levers, because the prime minister shouldn’t look from the window to see who has come and who did what, this was coincidental,” the PM, who has actively campaigned for clean environment and anti-littering, said at the meeting.

Pashinyan told Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan that legislative changes must be implemented.

“Pardon me, I understand it is uncommon to speak about such things at Cabinet meetings, but for example in Singapore changes began after they started fighting against spitting, they imposed big fines for spitting in the streets and it worked”, he said.

