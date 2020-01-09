The way to overcome poverty is work, says Armenian PM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Work is a mean for the citizen of Armenia to overcome poverty, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting, touching upon the formula of changing people’s life.

“We stated that clients visit Armenia via various budgetary airlines who are potential customers of small and medium business. They visit Armenia not to stay in five-star hotels, eat in luxurious restaurants, but to walk, climb mountains, see a river, an animal”, the PM said, reminding that from January 1 the micro-business has been exempt from taxes. Pashinyan said the government has created a sufficient field, and if no self-regulations take place, the state will impose certain standards.

“Our task is to create all possible conditions for work. I repeat the government will not overcome the poverty of a man lying on a sofa, that man should at least hold the hand of the government and get out of the sofa”, he said, adding that the man who doesn’t work cannot live a better life.

“Now we have created a favorable field for work, and if no self-regulations take place in that sufficient field, we must impose certain standards. We tell people that we exempt them from taxes and bring them potential clients from different parts of the world. Now you have the field where not the government or certain people should pay you money to live better, but a field has been created so that you will have an opportunity to work. This is our formula to change the life”, the Armenian PM said, adding that from long-term perspective education is the imperative of living better.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan