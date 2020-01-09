Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to Prince and Grand Master of Order of Malta

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador Karen Nazaryan on January 8 presented his credentials to Prince and Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta Fra Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

At the meeting the Ambassador conveyed the warm greetings and gratitude of the Armenian political leadership and people to the Prince and the Sovereign Council members for the historical mission in supporting all those in need.

Ambassador Nazaryan expressed readiness to make efforts to further develop the bilateral relations in the fields of healthcare, food safety, voluntary work, disaster risk reduction, etc.

The Prince and Grand Master of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta highly valued the mutually reliable relations, the ancient ties and connections between Armenia and the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.

At the meeting the Armenian Ambassador introduced official Yerevan’s views on the ongoing regional developments, by attaching great importance to the approaches of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta on preventing the crimes against minorities in the Middle East, as well as for its clear stance on the international recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan