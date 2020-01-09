20 soldiers killed, at least 750 homes destroyed in militant attack in Nigerian town

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. About 20 soldiers were killed and nearly 1,000 people made homeless in a militant attack on a town in northeastern Nigeria, two residents and a military source said on January 8, reports Reuters.

The militants entered Monguno in Borno state posing as a convoy of soldiers on Tuesday evening, the sources said. They then attacked troops inside the town, destroying at least 750 homes in the process.

Resident Gumati Sadu said people fled into the bush for safety during the fighting and that three civilians were killed by stray bullets.

A military spokesman declined to comment.

Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) claimed responsibility for the attack.