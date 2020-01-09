Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 January

Emergency Situations minister recalled from leave

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has recalled Minister of Emergency Situations Felix Tsolakyan from his vacation, the PM’s office said.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




