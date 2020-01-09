Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 January

King Harald V of Norway hospitalized

King Harald V of Norway hospitalized

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. King Harald V of Norway has been hospitalized on January 8 because of dizziness, reports TASS.

His Majesty King Harald, 87, doesn’t suffer serious illness and is expected to be discharged from hospital before the weekend.

King Harald will return to his duties after two weeks.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration