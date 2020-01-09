King Harald V of Norway hospitalized
YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. King Harald V of Norway has been hospitalized on January 8 because of dizziness, reports TASS.
His Majesty King Harald, 87, doesn’t suffer serious illness and is expected to be discharged from hospital before the weekend.
King Harald will return to his duties after two weeks.

