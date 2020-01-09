Pashinyan fires his spokesperson

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed an order on relieving his spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan from duties effective immediately.

The reason for the dismissal wasn’t immediately available.

In turn, Karapetyan issued a statement, saying:

“I am no longer fulfilling the duties of the PM’s press secretary. This one year of working in PM Pashinyan’s Administration was an excellent experience. Like I had promised before my appointment : I did my job with pleasure and dedication. Thank you,” Karapetyan said in a statement.

Karapetyan was serving as the PM’s press secretary since January 2019.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan