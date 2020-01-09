Tehran avenges Soleimani’s killing, but plans no new military action — Iran envoy to UN

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Iran has completed its revenge for the killing of General Qassem Soleimani and won’t take any new military steps if there is no US aggression, Iranian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi has said, TASS reported.

“Our action was proportionate to the assassination of Qassem Soleimani. Our action was completed. So if the Americans do not act militarily against Iran, as far as Iran is concerned we are not going to act in return”, Majid Takht-Ravanchi said answering a TASS question on Tehran’s reaction to US President Donald Trump’s statement.

Tensions around Iran flared up after the US launched a strike on Baghdad’s airport on January 3 killing General Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force. On January 8, Iran retaliated by launching missile strikes on two military facilities in Iraq used by the United States. According to the Pentagon’s spokesperson, Al-Asad Air Base and the airport of Erbil were targeted.

US President Donald Trump addressed the nation at the White House on Wednesday saying that the US was ready to embrace peace with Iran and was hoping that Tehran would live in harmony with all states around the world. At the same time, Trump announced that new "punishing sanctions" would be imposed on Iran.