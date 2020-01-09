Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 January

Road condition

Road condition

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 9, as of 08:00, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that Vardenyats Pass and Sotk-Karvachar highway are difficult to pass for trucks.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration