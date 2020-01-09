Road condition
09:02, 9 January, 2020
YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on January 9, as of 08:00, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia.
The ministry told Armenpress that Vardenyats Pass and Sotk-Karvachar highway are difficult to pass for trucks.
The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
Drivers are urged to use winter tires.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
