LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-01-20

LONDON, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.12% to $1806.00, copper price up by 0.26% to $6175.00, lead price up by 0.13% to $1925.50, nickel price down by 0.29% to $13900.00, tin price up by 0.15% to $16975.00, zinc price up by 2.10% to $2386.00, molybdenum price up by 1.27% to $21054.00, cobalt price down by 1.54% to $32000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





