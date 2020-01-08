There are no victims, fresh sanctions and call for peace addressed to Iran by Trump

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. No American has fell victims to the bombing of the U.S. military base in Iraq by Iran on January 8, ARMENPRESS reports President of the USA Donald Trump announced.

“As long as I am the President of the USA, Iran will not be allowed to possess nuclear weapon”, Trump started his speech with this sentence.

Denying the information about victims from the U.S. side, Donald Trump said, “We have no losses, all our soldiers are in safety and our military bases have suffered minimal damage… Iran seems to retreat”.

At the same time he noted that the USA will impose fresh and stricter sanctions against Iran.

The U.S. President called on allies to suspend the nuclear agreement with Iran and work on a new agreement with Iran which “will make the world a safer place”.

At the end of his speech the U.S. President addressed the people and leaders of Iran, saying “We want you to have a future and a great future, one that you deserve, one of prosperity at home and harmony with the nations of the world. The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it”.

Completing the speech that lasted over 10 minutes, Donald Trump refused to answer any questions of the reporters.

