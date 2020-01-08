I hope relations with Austria will expand – Pashinyan congratulates Sebastian Kurz 

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Sebastian Kurz on January 8 on being appointed chancellor of Austria.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the message runs as follows,

“I cordially congratulate you on being appointed federal chancellor of the Republic of Austria.

I am confident that the vote of confidence you received from the friendly people of Austria will best serve to the implementation of the goals of your Government.

I recall with warmth our meeting in March of the last year in Vienna. I hope that during your tenure the friendly relations between our Governments will expand further for the benefit of the Armenian and Austrian peoples.

I wish you success in your responsible mission, and progress and welfare to the friendly people of Austria”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan