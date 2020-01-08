PM Pashinyan congratulates Pedro Sánchez on being re-elected President of the Government of Spain

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Pedro Sánchez on being re-elected President of the Government of Spain.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the message runs as follows,

“I congratulate you on the occasion of being re-elected President of the Government of the Kingdom of Spain, wishing you new achievements in your responsible mission.

Armenia highlights the normal development and expansion of friendly relations with Spain for the benefit of our peoples.

I highly appreciate the role of Spain in the strengthening of relations between Armenia and the EU and I hope it will continue with new achievements in the future”.

