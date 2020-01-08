Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-01-20

YEREVAN, 8 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 January, USD exchange rate is up by 0.06 drams to 479.76 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 3.10 drams to 534.16 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.02 drams to 7.75 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 0.74 drams to 628.39 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 872.09 drams to 24183.52 drams. Silver price is up by 4.97 drams to 279.88 drams. Platinum price is up by 233.19 drams to 14823.08 drams.