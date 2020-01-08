Asian Stocks - 08-01-20
TOKYO, 8 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 8 January:
“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 1.91% to 23204.76 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 1.16% to 1701.40 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.88% to 3066.89 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.82% to 28087.92 points.
- 01.08-21:22 PM Pashinyan, President Sarkissian extent condolences to Presidents of Ukraine and Iran
- 01.08-20:56 There are no victims, fresh sanctions and call for peace addressed to Iran by Trump
- 01.08-20:05 I hope relations with Austria will expand – Pashinyan congratulates Sebastian Kurz
- 01.08-19:46 PM Pashinyan congratulates Pedro Sánchez on being re-elected President of the Government of Spain
- 01.08-17:04 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-01-20
- 01.08-17:03 Asian Stocks - 08-01-20
- 01.08-16:33 Poland evacuates ambassador from Iraq
- 01.08-16:30 Iran will suffer ‘crushing blow’ if it attacks Israel, Netanyahu warns
- 01.08-16:22 Armenia Airways doesn’t plan to suspend Yerevan-Tehran flights
- 01.08-16:17 Iraqi PM warns of “devastating world war” danger amid Middle East escalation
- 01.08-16:01 Armenian peacekeepers return from Lebanon after completing mission
- 01.08-15:40 Authorities suspect soldier committed suicide after being bullied
- 01.08-15:34 Ukraine embassy in Iran drops reference to engine failure as cause of plane crash
- 01.08-14:59 Putin extends condolences to Zelensky, Rouhani over plane crash in Tehran
- 01.08-14:43 “Use of weapons must stop now”, EC chief calls for dialogue amid Middle East escalation
- 01.08-14:40 PM Nikol Pashinyan extends condolences to families of flight PS752 crash victims
- 01.08-13:39 Ukraine International Airlines suspends Iran flights after PS752 crash
- 01.08-13:12 Ukraine releases citizenship info of flight PS752 victims
- 01.08-12:59 'Iranian-appointment-cancellations'– US Embassy Armenia announces temporary changes in consular sec.
- 01.08-12:51 Pashinyan calls on Iran and USA to immediately launch negotiations and prevent further escalation
- 01.08-11:45 No Armenians among Iran plane crash victims – preliminary info
- 01.08-11:42 Man who deliberately spread fake news about Soleimani in Armenia indicted and jailed
- 01.08-11:18 Catholicos Garegin II extends condolences to families of Ukrainian airlines plane crash victims
- 01.08-11:08 FAA issues emergency restriction of US flights over Iran, Iraq
- 01.08-10:21 Armenian FM extends condolences to families of Ukraine airlines plane crash victims
20:52, 01.04.2020
Viewed 2839 times Azerbaijani news media exploit Soleimani assassination to spread fake news
20:02, 01.03.2020
Viewed 2811 times Ryanair announces more Armenia flights
21:50, 01.05.2020
Viewed 2476 times Armenia arrests suspected author of fake news which posed national security sabotage threat
12:57, 01.05.2020
Viewed 1941 times Armenia calls on United States and Iran to refrain from further aggravating situation
21:06, 01.03.2020
Viewed 1815 times Armenia calls for the de-escalation of Middle East situation exclusively through peaceful means