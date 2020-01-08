Asian Stocks - 08-01-20

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 January

TOKYO, 8 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 8 January:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 1.91% to 23204.76 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 1.16% to 1701.40 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.88% to 3066.89 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.82% to 28087.92 points.




