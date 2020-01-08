Poland evacuates ambassador from Iraq

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Poland to Iraq Beata Peksa has been evacuated and has arrived to Warsaw, the country’s foreign ministry said.

The evacuation was at Britain's request because Poland's diplomatic mission is located in the British Embassy compound in Iraq.

The Polish foreign ministry said the envoy was evacuated as a safety precaution and the decision was made together with the British.

Poland is among several EU countries that announced their troops were safe and unharmed in Iraq in the Iranian missile strike that targeted US-led coalition bases in retaliation of the assassination of IRCG Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan