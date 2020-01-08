Iran will suffer ‘crushing blow’ if it attacks Israel, Netanyahu warns

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday warned Iran against attacking Israel in response to the American killing last week of senior military commander Qassem Soleimani.

“We’re standing steadfast against those who seek our lives. We’re standing with determination and with force. Whoever tries to attack us will receive a crushing blow in return,” he declared at a conference in Jerusalem as quoted by the Times of Israel.

Netanyahu also reiterated Israel’s full support for the United States in its ongoing military confrontation with the Islamic Republic.