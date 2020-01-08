Armenia Airways doesn’t plan to suspend Yerevan-Tehran flights

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia Airways does not intend to suspend or delay its Yerevan-Tehran flights, the airline’s CEO Arlen Davudyan told ARMENPRESS .

“We aren’t planning to suspend the flights”, he said. He said they have no safety concerns whatsoever.

He said the airline will continue operating its flights as scheduled.

Armenia Airways currently operates 4 roundtrip flights per week from Yerevan to Tehran.

Major global airlines canceled Iran and Iraq flights on Wednesday and re-routed others away from both countries’ airspace, following an Iranian missile strike on United States-led forces in Iraq.

Germany’s Lufthansa, Dubai-based Emirates and low-cost flydubai were among airlines that canceled flights, as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration barred American carriers from the area. But several other carriers continue operations.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan