Armenian peacekeepers return from Lebanon after completing mission

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Another military contingent of Armenian peacekeepers has recently returned from Lebanon after carrying out a mission under the United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL) peacekeeping mission in the country.

Peacekeeping forces Deputy Commander Colonel A. Avdalyan greeted the troops in the airfield and thanked them for their “excellent and exemplary” service, the defense ministry said in a press release.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




