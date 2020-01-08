Authorities suspect soldier committed suicide after being bullied

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. An on-duty serviceman of the Armenian Armed Forces was found dead on January 6 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound from his service machine gun, authorities said.

Gegham Khachatryan, a contract servicemember of the Armenian military, was stationed at a combat position in a military base during the incident that happened around 15:00 January 6.

Authorities are treating the incident as a suspected suicide and a criminal investigation under paragraph 1, Article 110 (Negligently or deliberately inciting suicide or attempted suicide through threats, cruel treatment or regular humiliation of personal dignity).

An investigation is underway.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan