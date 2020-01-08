Putin extends condolences to Zelensky, Rouhani over plane crash in Tehran

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin sent President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani and President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky telegrams to express condolences over the Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 crash near Tehran.

“Russia shares the sorrow of those who have lost their families and loved ones, and wishes them strength and courage in these difficult times,” the Russian President stressed in the telegram to Rouhani, the Kremlin said.

Putin offered Zelensky “sincere condolences over the tragic loss of life in the Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran. The Russian President passed on a message of compassion and support to the families and loved ones of those killed”