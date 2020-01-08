“Use of weapons must stop now”, EC chief calls for dialogue amid Middle East escalation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The use of weapons “must stop now” to give space for dialogue, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a briefing commenting on the situation in the Middle East and the Iran-USA tensions.

“We are called upon to do everything possible to rekindle talks. There cannot be enough of that. We have established and timetested relations with many actors in the region and beyond to de-escalate the situation”, she said.

Earlier in the morning of January 8, EU Commissioners held a special session to discuss the situation in the Middle East, namely in Iraq, Iran and Libya.

