PM Nikol Pashinyan extends condolences to families of flight PS752 crash victims

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has offered condolences to the families of the victims of flight PS752, the Ukrainian International Airlines flight en route from Iran to Ukraine that crashed after takeoff from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport on January 8.

“I learnt with great sorrow the news on a crash of a civilian aircraft near Tehran airport. On behalf of the Armenian people and my own behalf I express sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this tragic accident”, Pashinyan tweeted.

All 176 people on board died in the crash.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan