'Iranian-appointment-cancellations'– US Embassy Armenia announces temporary changes in consular sec.

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The US Embassy in Armenia has announced it is temporarily suspending some visa services due to the latest developments in the Middle East.

“Due to recent events in the Middle East, the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan has temporarily suspended some visa services.

If your appointment was canceled, please follow the steps below:

Non-immigrant visa appointment: Continue to check the scheduling website for available appointments. If your appointment is rescheduled by the Embassy you will receive an email notification at the email address you provided when creating your appointment.

Immigrant visa appointment: The Embassy will reschedule your appointment at the first available opportunity. We will communicate any updates to the email address you provided”, the embassy said, attaching a trilingual statement in Armenian, English and Iranian.

Although the statement does not mention anything about Iran, the name of the link in the address bar appears as “Iranian-appointment-cancellations”.

In a separate announcement, the embassy said the “Consular Section in Yerevan would like to inform all U.S. visa applicants about a change in Embassy entry procedures when visiting the Consular section”.

“Large personal bags will no longer be permitted. You must plan on not having any item larger than a handbag with you when visiting the U.S. Embassy. If you have larger items, you will not be permitted to enter the Embassy, you will not be able to store your items with guards, or leave them at the guard shack at the Embassy hill top.”

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan