Pashinyan calls on Iran and USA to immediately launch negotiations and prevent further escalation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has chaired a consultation on January 8 to discuss “the ongoing developments in the region” and the implementation process of the instructions he had issued to governmental authorities on this occasion back on Friday.

“The development of the situation in the region is worrying,” the PM said in a statement on Facebook.

“Our position remains the same: Armenia will not be embroiled into anti-Iranian actions, Armenia will not be embroiled in anti-American actions and our hope and call to our friendly Iran and USA is to immediately initiate negotiations to not allow further aggravation of the situation,” the Armenian PM said.

Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, Chief of the General Staff Artak Davtyan, Police Chief Arman Sargsyan, Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan, National Security Service head Eduard Martirosyan, FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan participated in the meeting.

