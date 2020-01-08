Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 January

Catholicos Garegin II extends condolences to families of Ukrainian airlines plane crash victims

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos Garegin II of the Armenian Apostolich Church has offered condolences to the families and friends of the Ukrainian International Airlines Tehran-Kiev flight crash which killed all 176 people on board on January 8.

“May God rest their souls in peace,” the Catholicos said in a message, offering condolences to the victims’ families.

A Boeing 737 plane operated by Ukraine International Airlines has crashed shortly after takeoff from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran early Wednesday local time.

Iranian local media said the crash happened due to technical issues. 

