FAA issues emergency restriction of US flights over Iran, Iraq

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The United States Federal Aviation Administration has issued NOTAMs outlining flight restrictions that prohibit U.S. civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East after Iran launched missiles at a US airbase in Iraq in response to General Qassim Soleimani’s killing.

The FAA said in a statement that it has issued notices to airmen "outlining flight restrictions that prohibit US civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman."

"The FAA will continue closely monitoring events in the Middle East," said the statement.

"We continue coordinating with our national security partners and sharing information with US air carriers and foreign civil aviation authorities."

