Armenian FM extends condolences to families of Ukraine airlines plane crash victims

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs has offered condolences to the families and friends of the 176 victims of the Ukraine International Airlines Tehran-Kiev flight that crashed after takeoff today in the Iranian capital.

“Very sad news about the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines airplane Boeing 737 en route from Tehran to Kiev. Deep condolences to families and friends of victims”, FM Mnatsakanyan tweeted.

The 176 victims include 164 passengers and 9 crew members.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan