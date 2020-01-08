“America and world cannot afford war” – Speaker Pelosi

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the House of Representatives of US Nancy Pelosi has said that she is monitoring the developments around Iran’s missile strikes at US bases in Iraq.

“Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our servicemembers, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford war”, she tweeted.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif described Iran's missile attack to the US base in Iraq as a "proportionate measure" which came "in self-defense", IRNA reports.

In a twitter post early Wednesday morning, he said "Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched."

Zarif went on to stress that "We do not seek escalation or war but will defend ourselves against any aggression."

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has targeted US airbase of Ain al-Assad in Anbar province in western Iraq on Wednesday in response to the US assassination of the IRGC's Quds Forces, Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported.

The IRGC fired “tens of surface-to-surface missiles” at the airbase, IRNA reported citing a statement.

The IRGC called on the US to recall their troops from the Middle Eastern region to “avoid any further damage”.

