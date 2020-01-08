Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 January

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-01-20

LONDON, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 January:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.25% to $1826.50, copper price up by 0.65% to $6159.00, lead price up by 0.68% to $1923.00, nickel price up by 0.80% to $13940.00, tin price up by 0.59% to $16950.00, zinc price up by 0.73% to $2337.00, molybdenum price stood at $20790.00, cobalt price stood at $32500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.




