BREAKING: Armenia opens warning shots as Azerbaijani military attempt engineering works at frontline

YEREVAN, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Armed Forces of Armenia have opened warning shots as Azerbaijani troops were attempting to carry out engineering works in the frontline, according to Armenia military spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan.

“The Azerbaijani side attempted to implement engineering works in the frontline at the Tavush section. The Armenian side opened warning fire,” Hovhannisyan said on Facebook Tuesday evening.

Other details were not immediately available.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




