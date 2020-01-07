Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 January

Deadly stampede kills dozens in Iran, postpones Soleimani burial

YEREVAN, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The burial of assassinated Iranian general Qassim Soleimani has been postponed after a stampede killed at least 50 people during a massive mourning march in the slain commander’s hometown of Kerman, local state television reported.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




