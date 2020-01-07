Defense Minister visits Yerablur to pay homage on memorial day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan visited the Yerablur Pantheon military cemetery in Yerevan to pay homage to those who died in service to Armenia. Tonoyan visited the cemetery today, on January 7, the day following Christmas which is marked as Merelots – the day of commemorating the departed.

Yerablur is the final resting place of many renowned Armenian statesmen and military figures such as military commander Andranik Ozanian, PM Vazgen Sargsyan, military commander Monte Melkonyan and others.

Defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan posted photos from the cemetery showing Tonoyan laying flowers at the graves and praying in a church.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan