Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan visits troops to congratulate on New Year and Christmas holidays

YEREVAN, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan visited a military base and the frontline on January 6 to congratulate the troops on New Year and Christmas holidays.

Avinyan said in a Facebook post that 4th Army Corps Commander Artak Budaghyan and Governor of Syunik Province Hunan Poghosyan accompanied him during the trip.

“I congratulate the officers and soldiers of the Armenian Army on New Year and Christmas holidays and I would like to thank them and their families for keeping our country safe and peaceful”, Avinyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan